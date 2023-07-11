ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 11 Juli 2023

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Fitness: Cardio 2 For Phase 2
8:35:00 BBC Nieuws
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
9:30:00 ATV Sports (herh.)
10:20:00 Tv.Film: A Nashville Legacy
11:45:00 Johnny Test
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Middag Kinder Film: Mavka: The Forest Song
14:15:00 SHV: Super Intro Clips
15:05:00 Somebody Feed Phil
16:00:00 CDS FOCUS
16:20:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)
17:25:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00:00 All American
20:00:00 A Million Little Things
21:00:00 The 1619 Project
22:15:00 Tyler Perry’s Sistas
23:05:00 Bel-Air
23:55:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
0:30:00 Cobra Kai
1:10:00 Tv.Film: One Day as a Lion
2:40:00 Tv.Film: Penance
4:00:00 Mighty Trains
4:50:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
