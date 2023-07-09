ZONDAG 09 JULI 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

PROGRAMMA OVERZICHT ( ATV KN.12.1 )
zondag 9 juli 2023
PROGRAMMA
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:00:00 —-Volkslied
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 The Owl House
8:30:00 Star Wars: The Bad Batch
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
9:30:00 The Muppets Mayhem
10:00:00 X-Games Chiba 2022 – BMX Park
11:00:00 Ronnie O’Sullivan’s American Hustle
11:45:00 Weekend Paradise V Drivers
12:35:00 Formula 1 Drive To Survive
13:15:00 Suzuki Extrem 4×4 Challenge
14:00:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30:00 Young Sheldon
15:00:00 Young Sheldon
15:20:00 The Mysterious Benedict Society
16:15:00 Rooted
17:15:00 Carmen Sandiego
18:00:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:35:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:
19:25:00 How Its Made
20:00:00 SAS: Who Dares Wins
21:10:00 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus)
22:10:00 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus)
23:00:00 Tv.Film: Confidential Informant
0:35:00 Echo 3
1:20:00 Tv.Film: Crawl
2:50:00 Tv.Film: Deleted
4:20:00 Gathering Storm
5:05:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN