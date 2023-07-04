DINSDAG 4 JULI 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:00:00 Fitness: Hard Body Level 1

8:45:00 BBC Nieuws

9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)

9:30:00 ATV Sports (herh.)

10:20:00 Tv.Film: You Hurt My Feelings

12:00:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35:00 Middag Film: Mavka The Forest Song

14:15:00 SHV: Super Intro Clips

15:00:00 Somebody Feed Phil

15:50:00 CDS FOCUS

16:20:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)

17:25:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

18:00:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00:00 All American

20:00:00 A Million Little Things

21:05:00 The 1619 Project

22:20:00 Tyler Perry’s Sistas

23:10:00 Bel-Air

0:00:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

0:35:00 Cobra Kai

1:15:00 Tv.Film: The Negotiator

3:35:00 Tv.Film: The Lightship

5:05:00 Our Universe

5:50:00 BBC Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN