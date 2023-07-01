07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
07:30 Logos International
08:30 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:30 MasterChef Australia
10:30 Docu: Mama Africa
12:00 Nationale Toespraak Pres. @Kwakoe
14:15 Irelands Wild Islands
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 Nieuwsdienst Flits 1 Keti Koti
15:45 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
16:15 Onder De Loep (Extra)- Alfaisi + Gerrit Barron
17:20 Johnny Test
17:35 SZF Magazine (Herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Herdenkingsconcert @Onafhankelijkheidsplein IVM 160 Jr. Keti Koti
21:15 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:30 Nieuwsdienst Flits 2 Keti Koti
22:00 American Auto
22:25 Pennyworth
23:20 Tv.Film: The Wildflower
01:15 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:50 Tv.Film:Spin Me Round
03:25 Tv.Film:Savage Salvation
05:10 The Alaska Triangle
05:55 Aljazeera Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 1 JULI 2023
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws