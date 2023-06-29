07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws Live
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:00 Fitness:Zumba Toning
08:32 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:30 Best Ever Food Review Show (afl.40)
09:55 TV Film:Funny Ha Ha
11:32 One Day At A Time
12:00 Aljazeera Nieuws Live
12:35 Nieuwsdienst Flits 1 ivm Ied Ul Adha
13:00 Middag Film:The Pink Panther Classic
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Hit Classics
15:00 Fortress Britain with Alice Roberts
15:47 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
16:10 Travel Man
17:00 Keti Koti Programma
17:20 This is the day of victory for you
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55 So Help Me Todd
19:45 Nieuwsdienst Flits 2 ivm Ied Ul Adha
20:00 IN GESPREK MET………..
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 Fate: The Winx Saga
23:00 Black Knight
23:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:20 The Umbrella Academy
01:20 TV Film:Crawl
03:00 TV Film:The Kangaroo Conspiracy
04:30 Seven Worlds One Planet
05:30 Aljazeera Nieuws
ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 29 JUNI 2023
