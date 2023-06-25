7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 The Owl House
8:25:00 Frog And Toad
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
9:30:00 Star Wars: The Bad Batch
9:55:00 BPR Unleash The Beast New York / 2023 Week 6 Recap
11:05:00 Ronnie O’Sullivan’s American Hustle
11:55:00 Formula 1 Drive To Survive
12:50:00 Highlight Lead Final Innsbruck
14:10:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:40:00 Young Sheldon
15:00:00 Young Sheldon
15:25:00 The Mysterious Benedict Society
16:20:00 Rooted
17:05:00 LIVE FLITS 1: KETI KOTI HERDENKINGSWEEK
18:20:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:45:00 LIVE FLITS 2: KETI KOTI HERDENKINGSWEEK
19:30:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:
20:26:00 Affordable Housing Project (Afl.01)
20:35:00 SAS: Who Dares Wins
21:40:00 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus)
22:30:00 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus)
23:25:00 Tv.Film: Extraction II
1:35:00 Echo 3
2:20:00 Tv.Film: The Wrath Of Becky
3:45:00 Tv.Film: The Inspector Wears Skirts
5:25:00 Gathering Storm
6:10:00 BBC Nieuws
ZONDAG 25 JUNI 2023(ATV KN.12.1)
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws