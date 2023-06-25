ZONDAG 25 JUNI 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:00:00 The Owl House

8:25:00 Frog And Toad

9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

9:30:00 Star Wars: The Bad Batch

9:55:00 BPR Unleash The Beast New York / 2023 Week 6 Recap

11:05:00 Ronnie O’Sullivan’s American Hustle

11:55:00 Formula 1 Drive To Survive

12:50:00 Highlight Lead Final Innsbruck

14:10:00 Maranatha Ministries

14:40:00 Young Sheldon

15:00:00 Young Sheldon

15:25:00 The Mysterious Benedict Society

16:20:00 Rooted

17:05:00 LIVE FLITS 1: KETI KOTI HERDENKINGSWEEK

18:20:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:45:00 LIVE FLITS 2: KETI KOTI HERDENKINGSWEEK

19:30:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:

20:26:00 Affordable Housing Project (Afl.01)

20:35:00 SAS: Who Dares Wins

21:40:00 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus)

22:30:00 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus)

23:25:00 Tv.Film: Extraction II

1:35:00 Echo 3

2:20:00 Tv.Film: The Wrath Of Becky

3:45:00 Tv.Film: The Inspector Wears Skirts

5:25:00 Gathering Storm

6:10:00 BBC Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN