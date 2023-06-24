ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 24 JUNI 2023

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

07:30 Logos International

08:30 Aljazeera Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

09:30 MasterChef Australia

10:30 Survivor

11:15 Elena of Avalor

11:38 Final Space

12:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

12:35 Big Beasts

13:05 Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa

13:50 Irelands Wild Islands

14:45 Johnny Test

15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30 Adventure Time

15:45 Prog.:CDS FOCUS

16:15 Kids Baking Championship

17:05 Alexa and Katie

17:30 SZF Magazine (herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert:Burna Boy

19:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:……………….

20:00 Sranan Tori:1 en 1 is 3:San I Denk E Psa

20:32 Doc.:How Its Made

21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:10 American Auto

21:45 Pennyworth

22:35 Tv.Film:300 Rise of an Empire

00:25 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:00 Tv.Film:Belly of the Beast

02:35 Tv.Film:Deepwater Horizon

04:25 The Alaska Triangle

05:10 Aljazeera Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)