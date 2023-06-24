07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
07:30 Logos International
08:30 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:30 MasterChef Australia
10:30 Survivor
11:15 Elena of Avalor
11:38 Final Space
12:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
12:35 Big Beasts
13:05 Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa
13:50 Irelands Wild Islands
14:45 Johnny Test
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 Adventure Time
15:45 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
16:15 Kids Baking Championship
17:05 Alexa and Katie
17:30 SZF Magazine (herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert:Burna Boy
19:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:……………….
20:00 Sranan Tori:1 en 1 is 3:San I Denk E Psa
20:32 Doc.:How Its Made
21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:10 American Auto
21:45 Pennyworth
22:35 Tv.Film:300 Rise of an Empire
00:25 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:00 Tv.Film:Belly of the Beast
02:35 Tv.Film:Deepwater Horizon
04:25 The Alaska Triangle
05:10 Aljazeera Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 24 JUNI 2023
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws