7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws
10:00:00 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Lithuania vs Bulgaria
12:00:00 Gold Match – Kloth Nuss X Laird Bell,Coolangatta
13:00:00 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Norway vs Scotland
15:00:00 Monster Jam Best Freestyles Of The 2023 Season
16:00:00 Monster Jam – El Paso Show 2023
17:00:00 Monster Energy Ama Supercross All-Star Race
17:30:00 CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualification: French Guiana vs Sint Maarten (Live)
20:00:00 CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualification: Suriname x Puerto Rico (Live)
22:10:00 F1: QUALIFICATION RACE CANADA GRAND PRIX 2023
23:10:00 Documentaire: Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers
0:05:00 Scandal
1:35:00 Tv Film: Four Brothers
3:25:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws
ATV KN.12.2 Zaterdag 17 JUNI 2023
7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws