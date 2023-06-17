ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 17 JUNI 2023

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:30:00 Logos International

8:30:00 BBC Nieuws

9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

9:30:00 MasterChef Australia

10:20:00 Survivor

11:05:00 Chip N Dale Park Life

12:00:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35:00 Big Beasts

13:05:00 Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa

13:50:00 Dragons The Nine Realms

14:15:00 Irelands Wild Islands

15:05:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30:00 CDS FOCUS

16:00:00 Kids Baking Championship

16:45:00 Hilda

17:15:00 SZF Magazine (herh.)

17:30:00 Johnny Test

18:00:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:

20:00:00 Home Economics

20:25:00 How Its Made

21:00:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:10:00 Made In A Day

21:35:00 American Auto

22:10:00 Pennyworth

23:00:00 Tv.Film: Kandahar

1:10:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

1:45:00 Tv.Film: Coast Guard Malaysia: Ops Helang

3:10:00 Tv.Film: Penance

4:30:00 The Alaska Triangle

5:15:00 BBC Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN