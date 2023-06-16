7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Fitness: Cardio And Sculting Workout With Jake Dupree
8:45:00 BBC Nieuws
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
9:30:00 ATV Sports (herh.)
10:20:00 Next Level Chef
11:05:00 Young Justice
11:35:00 Kung Fu Panda: Dragon Knight
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Middag Film: Dragon Ball 4 Movie The Path to Power
14:00:00 SHV: Super Pop Clips
15:00:00 The Age of A.I.
15:45:00 CDS FOCUS
16:10:00 Jamie And Jimmy’s Food Fight Club
17:00:00 Transformer Cyberverse
17:15:00 SZF Magazine
17:30:00 The New Adventures Of Lassie
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00:00 Quantum Leap
20:15:00 Q&A
21:25:00 Ugly House to Lovely House
22:25:00 Forged in Fire
23:20:00 Tv.Film: Beautiful Disaster
1:15:00 ATV Nieuws ( Herh.)
1:50:00 Travelers
2:35:00 Tv.Film: Larceny
4:05:00 Tv.Film: Anatomia Zla
6:05:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 16 JUNI 2023
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws