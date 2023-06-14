07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 Pro Slammer,Summer Thunder,Sydney Dragway
10:00 Scooter Best Trick Nitro World Games
11:05 Tv.Film:Black Girl Missing
12:35 Men’s 10K Open Water World Cup Soma Bay
15:45 UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs Croatia
17:45 Suri Tunes
18:45 Adventure Time
19:00 ATV Nieuws
19:40 NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert John Legend
20:00 Mayor of Kingstown
21:00 Arrow
21:50 Biography: WWE Legends
23:20 Tv Film: Uncharted
01:20 Einde Uitzending
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
WOENSDAG 14 JUNI 2023(ATV KN.12.2)
