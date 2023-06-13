DINSDAG 13 JUNI 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

Tijd Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
dinsdag 13 juni 2023
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:01 Fitness:Zumba Toning
08:32 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
09:30 ATV Sports (herh.)
10:20 TV Film:Loves Greek To Me
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag Film:Fantastic Mr Fox
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:00 Somebody Feed Phil
16:05 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
16:25 Onder De Loep (Herh.)
17:15 The Rubing Health Foundation
17:25 Dragon Age Absolution
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 All American
20:00 Indian Matchmaking
21:00 The 1619 Project
22:10 Tyler Perry’s Sistas
23:00 Harlem
23:40 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:20 Cobra Kai
01:00 Tv.Film:Sayen
02:35 Tv.Film:Sharper
04:35 Our Universe
05:20 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)