ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 12 JUNI 2023

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 De Roep van de Bruidegom

08:01 Fitness:Shaun T Cardio Challenge

08:34 BBC Nieuws

09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)

09:30 Sranan Tori:1 en 1 is 3 Sang Monie Kang Doe (herh.)

10:00 TV Film:George and the Dragon

11:35 3Below Tales of Arcadia

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag Film:Space Dogs return to Earth

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 GPs Behind Closed Doors

15:50 Kinderfilm:Lupin in the Third Columbus Files

17:25 Gado Wortu Taki so en leri so (les.58)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 Nadiya’s Everyday Baking

19:30 United States of Al

20:00 Onder De Loep

21:00 ATV Sports

22:00 Dark Desire

22:45 Snowfall

23:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:10 The Sandman

01:00 Tv.Film:Legacy Peak

03:00 Tv.Film:Into The Blue

04:30 A Wild Year On Planet Earth

05:25 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)