7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws
9:00:00 MotoGP Race: Grand Prix of Italy
11:00:00 2023 UCI Cyclo-cross Worldchampionship Men under 23 Final
12:30:00 Fastest Cars In The Dirty South
13:30:00 SVB 1e Divisie Competitie: PVV x Leo Victor (Herh.)
15:10:00 Prince Royce Tiny Desk Home Concert
15:30:00 FRIENDLY: England XI vs Soccer Aid World XI
17:35:00 Ravnyn Leanae Tiny Desk Concert
18:00:00 2 Broke Girls
18:30:00 Tap A Bankstel (Herh.)
20:00:00 Programma: Tropical Beauties Suriname 2023: TALENTEN RONDE
21:30:00 Programma: Tropical Beauties Suriname 2023 (AFL.02) (LIVE)
22:40:00 The Masked Singer
23:25:00 The Watcher
0:20:00 Tv Film: Shaft
2:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws
ATV KN.12.2 Zondag 11 JUNI 2023
