ATV KN.12.2 Zondag 11 JUNI 2023

7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

9:00:00 MotoGP Race: Grand Prix of Italy

11:00:00 2023 UCI Cyclo-cross Worldchampionship Men under 23 Final

12:30:00 Fastest Cars In The Dirty South

13:30:00 SVB 1e Divisie Competitie: PVV x Leo Victor (Herh.)

15:10:00 Prince Royce Tiny Desk Home Concert

15:30:00 FRIENDLY: England XI vs Soccer Aid World XI

17:35:00 Ravnyn Leanae Tiny Desk Concert

18:00:00 2 Broke Girls

18:30:00 Tap A Bankstel (Herh.)

20:00:00 Programma: Tropical Beauties Suriname 2023: TALENTEN RONDE

21:30:00 Programma: Tropical Beauties Suriname 2023 (AFL.02) (LIVE)

22:40:00 The Masked Singer

23:25:00 The Watcher

0:20:00 Tv Film: Shaft

2:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN