7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Logos International
8:30:00 BBC Nieuws
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
9:30:00 MasterChef Australia
10:20:00 Survivor
11:05:00 Icarly
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Big Beasts
13:05:00 Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa
14:00:00 Can You Feel It: How Dance Music Conquered The World
15:00:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30:00 CDS FOCUS
16:00:00 Kids Baking Championship
16:50:00 Dragons The Nine Realms
17:15:00 SZF Magazine (Herh.)
17:30:00 Puppy Dog Pals
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:
20:00:00 Sranan Tori
20:30:00 How Its Made
21:00:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:10:00 NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert Little Moon
21:30:00 American Auto
22:00:00 Brassic
22:45:00 Tv.Film: Culpa Mia
0:55:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
1:30:00 Tv.Film: Blade Of The 47 Ronin
3:20:00 Tv.Film: Bird Box
5:25:00 The Alaska Triangle
6:10:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 10 JUNI 2023
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws