ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 10 JUNI 2023

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:30:00 Logos International

8:30:00 BBC Nieuws

9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

9:30:00 MasterChef Australia

10:20:00 Survivor

11:05:00 Icarly

12:00:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35:00 Big Beasts

13:05:00 Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa

14:00:00 Can You Feel It: How Dance Music Conquered The World

15:00:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30:00 CDS FOCUS

16:00:00 Kids Baking Championship

16:50:00 Dragons The Nine Realms

17:15:00 SZF Magazine (Herh.)

17:30:00 Puppy Dog Pals

18:00:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:

20:00:00 Sranan Tori

20:30:00 How Its Made

21:00:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:10:00 NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert Little Moon

21:30:00 American Auto

22:00:00 Brassic

22:45:00 Tv.Film: Culpa Mia

0:55:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

1:30:00 Tv.Film: Blade Of The 47 Ronin

3:20:00 Tv.Film: Bird Box

5:25:00 The Alaska Triangle

6:10:00 BBC Nieuws

