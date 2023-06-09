VRIJDAG 09 JUNI 2023(ATV KN.12.2)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee (ATV KN.12.2)
Programma – Overzicht
vrijdag 9 juni 2023
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 Sport Max Tv Jamaican Intern.Cycling Classic Montego Bay
11:25 Tv.Film:Radio
13:15 The 164th Men’s Boat Race
14:05 Top Fuel New Year Thunder,Willowbank
15:00 Whazzz Up??? (Herh.)
16:00 Ducktales
16:30 Suri Tunes
17:30 Expedition Bigfoot
18:20 Entm.:Tears For Fears
19:00 ATV Nieuws
19:40 NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert Arjoob Aftab
20:05 Doc.:Africas Hunters
21:00 The Patient
21:25 Ent.:Whitney Houston The Real Story
22:10 Vikings: Valhalla
23:05 The Old Man
00:10 Tv Film: The Hitman’s Bodyguard
02:10 Einde Uitzending
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)