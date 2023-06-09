VRIJDAG 09 JUNI 2023(ATV KN.12.2)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee (ATV KN.12.2)

Programma – Overzicht

vrijdag 9 juni 2023

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

09:00 Sport Max Tv Jamaican Intern.Cycling Classic Montego Bay

11:25 Tv.Film:Radio

13:15 The 164th Men’s Boat Race

14:05 Top Fuel New Year Thunder,Willowbank

15:00 Whazzz Up??? (Herh.)

16:00 Ducktales

16:30 Suri Tunes

17:30 Expedition Bigfoot

18:20 Entm.:Tears For Fears

19:00 ATV Nieuws

19:40 NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert Arjoob Aftab

20:05 Doc.:Africas Hunters

21:00 The Patient

21:25 Ent.:Whitney Houston The Real Story

22:10 Vikings: Valhalla

23:05 The Old Man

00:10 Tv Film: The Hitman’s Bodyguard

02:10 Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)