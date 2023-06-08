DONDERDAG 8 JUNI 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

PROGRAMMA OVERZICHT ( ATV KN.12.1 )
donderdag 8 juni 2023
PROGRAMMA
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Fitness: Shaun T Cardio Power Resis
8:45:00 BBC Nieuws
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
9:30:00 Best Ever Food Review Show (afl. 37) Mayan Meat Suitcase!! Underground Mexican Barbecue!!
10:00:00 Tv.Film: The Lost City
11:55:00 One Day At A Time
12:30:00 Middag Film: Tales Of A Fifth Grade Robinhood
14:00:00 SHV: Super Hit Classics
15:00:00 Ice Airport Alaska
15:45:00 CDS FOCUS
16:10:00 Travel Man
17:10:00 this is the day of victory
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00:00 So Help Me Todd
20:00:00 IN GESPREK MET
21:00:00 ATV Sports
22:00:00 Fate: The Winx Saga
23:00:00 The Last of Us
0:00:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
0:40:00 The Umbrella Academy
1:35:00 Tv.Film: Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two
4:25:00 Tv.Film: Wolf Garden
5:55:00 Seven Worlds One Plante
6:55:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN