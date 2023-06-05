ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 5 JUNI 2023

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 De Roep van de Bruidegom

08:00 Fitness:Shaun T Max Out Sweat

08:34 BBC Nieuws

09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)

09:30 Progr.: 150 Jaar Hindustaanse Immigratie: De Hindustanen in de Landbouw

10:05 Hindi-Film: Mrs.Chatterjee vs Norway

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag Film:Xicos Journey

14:02 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 GPs Behind Closed Doors

15:50 Kinderfilm:The Three Caballeros

17:00 NIEUWS BREAK: 150 Jaar Hindustaanse Immigratie

17:20 Gado Wortu Taki so en leri so

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 Guy’s Ranch Kitchen

19:30 United States of Al

20:00 Onder De Loep

20:45 NIEUWS BREAK: 150 Jaar Hindustaanse Immigratie

21:10 Healthy Minutes (afl.07)

21:20 ATV Sports

22:10 Dark Desire

22:45 Snowfall

23:35 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:30 The Sandman

01:20 Tv.Film:Anatomia Zla

03:00 Tv.Film:Belly Of The Beast

04:30 A Wild Year On Planet Earth

05:20 Slumdog Millionare

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)