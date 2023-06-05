07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 De Roep van de Bruidegom
08:00 Fitness:Shaun T Max Out Sweat
08:34 BBC Nieuws
09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)
09:30 Progr.: 150 Jaar Hindustaanse Immigratie: De Hindustanen in de Landbouw
10:05 Hindi-Film: Mrs.Chatterjee vs Norway
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag Film:Xicos Journey
14:02 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 GPs Behind Closed Doors
15:50 Kinderfilm:The Three Caballeros
17:00 NIEUWS BREAK: 150 Jaar Hindustaanse Immigratie
17:20 Gado Wortu Taki so en leri so
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Guy’s Ranch Kitchen
19:30 United States of Al
20:00 Onder De Loep
20:45 NIEUWS BREAK: 150 Jaar Hindustaanse Immigratie
21:10 Healthy Minutes (afl.07)
21:20 ATV Sports
22:10 Dark Desire
22:45 Snowfall
23:35 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:30 The Sandman
01:20 Tv.Film:Anatomia Zla
03:00 Tv.Film:Belly Of The Beast
04:30 A Wild Year On Planet Earth
05:20 Slumdog Millionare
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 5 JUNI 2023
