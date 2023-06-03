ZATERDAG 3 JUNI 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Logos International

08:30 BBC Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

09:30 MasterChef Australia

10:45 Survivor

11:30 The Upshaws

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Serengeti

13:30 Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa

14:15 Can You Feel It: How Dance Music Conquered The World

15:15 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:45 Prog.:CDS FOCUS

16:15 Kids Baking Championship

17:00 Elena of Avalor

17:30 SZF Magazine (Herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:A History of China Eps.8 The Civilization of the Shang

20:00 Home Economics

20:30 Anger Management

21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:10 American Auto

21:45 Brassic

22:30 Tv.Film:The Black Demon

00:20 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:00 Tv.Film:Causeway

02:35 Tv.Film:Raging Fire

04:45 The Alaska Triangle

05:30 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)