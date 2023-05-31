7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Fitness: 21 daysfix upper Fix
8:35:00 BBC Nieuws
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
9:30:00 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
10:00:00 Tv.Film: 65
11:40:00 Johnny Test
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Middag Film: Abulele
14:15:00 SHV: Super Intro Clips
15:05:00 The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys
15:50:00 CDS FOCUS
16:15:00 Clarkson’s Farm
17:05:00 IN GESPREK MET…
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00:00 Leverage: Redemption
20:00:00 That ’90s Show
20:30:00 Whose Line Is It Anyway
21:00:00 The Graham Norton Show
22:00:00 Star Trek: Picard
23:00:00 For All Mankind
23:55:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
0:30:00 Heartbreak High
1:25:00 Tv.Film: A Year-End Medley
3:45:00 Tv.Film: A Little White Lie
5:30:00 Mysteries of the Deep
6:15:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
WOENSDAG 31 MEI 2023(ATV KN.12.1)
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws