MAANDAG 22 MEI 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

Tijd Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

maandag 22 mei 2023

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Roep van de Bruidegom

08:05 Fitness and Health Zumba Fitness Mix

09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)

09:30 Cartoons

10:00 Tv.Film: The Parent Trap

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag Film:

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 GPs Behind Closed Doors

15:45 Kinderfilm:

17:25 Gado Wortoe Taki so en leri so

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 Guy’s Ranch Kitchen

19:30 United States of Al

20:00 Onder De Loep

21:00 ATV Sports

21:55 Dark Desire

22:45 Snowfall

23:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:10 The Sandman

00:55 Tv.Film: The 335

01:45 Tv.Film: Strong Enough

03:35 A Wild Year On Planet Earth

04:35 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)