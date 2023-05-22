MAANDAG 22 MEI 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

Tijd Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
maandag 22 mei 2023
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Roep van de Bruidegom
08:05 Fitness and Health Zumba Fitness Mix
09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)
09:30 Cartoons
10:00 Tv.Film: The Parent Trap
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag Film:
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 GPs Behind Closed Doors
15:45 Kinderfilm:
17:25 Gado Wortoe Taki so en leri so
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Guy’s Ranch Kitchen
19:30 United States of Al
20:00 Onder De Loep
21:00 ATV Sports
21:55 Dark Desire
22:45 Snowfall
23:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:10 The Sandman
00:55 Tv.Film: The 335
01:45 Tv.Film: Strong Enough
03:35 A Wild Year On Planet Earth
04:35 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)