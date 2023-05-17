07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 Rogue Invitational Strongman Event 4 Yoke and Log
10:20 Cycling BMX FreestyleMen’s Park Final Tokyo Replays
11:40 Kinderfilm:Fireheart
13:15 FMX Freestyle Nitro World Games
14:00 Doc.:A Perfect Planet
15:00 Suri Tunes
16:00 EFL Championship: Middlesbrough vs Coventry City
17:55 Kinderblok 200321 Peppa Pig Perfect Day at the Shopping Mall
19:00 ATV Nieuws
19:40 NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert Masego
20:10 Tulsa King
21:00 Heren Volleybal Finale: Yellow Birds X Livo (Game 3)
22:35 Arrow
23:20 WWE Legends
00:45 Tv Film: The Harder They Fall
03:05 Einde Uitzending
WOENSDAG 17 MEI 2023(ATV KN.12.2)
