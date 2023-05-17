WOENSDAG 17 MEI 2023(ATV KN.12.2)

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

09:00 Rogue Invitational Strongman Event 4 Yoke and Log

10:20 Cycling BMX FreestyleMen’s Park Final Tokyo Replays

11:40 Kinderfilm:Fireheart

13:15 FMX Freestyle Nitro World Games

14:00 Doc.:A Perfect Planet

15:00 Suri Tunes

16:00 EFL Championship: Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

17:55 Kinderblok 200321 Peppa Pig Perfect Day at the Shopping Mall

19:00 ATV Nieuws

19:40 NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert Masego

20:10 Tulsa King

21:00 Heren Volleybal Finale: Yellow Birds X Livo (Game 3)

22:35 Arrow

23:20 WWE Legends

00:45 Tv Film: The Harder They Fall

03:05 Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)