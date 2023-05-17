07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness:Zumba Cardio Party
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:30 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
10:00 TV Film:Spring Breakthrough
11:30 All Hail King Julien
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag Film:Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys
15:45 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
16:15 Clarkson’s Farm
17:00 IN GESPREK MET…
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Leverage: Redemption
20:00 That ’90s Show
20:30 Whose Line Is It Anyway
21:00 Tap A Bankstel:
22:10 Star Trek: Picard
23:00 For All Mankind
23:50 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:30 Ambitions
01:15 TV Film:See How They Run
03:00 TV Film:Takers
04:40 Mysteries of the Deep
05:30 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
WOENSDAG 17 MEI 2023(ATV KN.12.1)
07:00 BBC Nieuws