ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 16 Mei 2023

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:00:00 Fitness: Strong By Zumba Cardio And Full Body Toning Workout

8:35:00 BBC Nieuws

9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

9:30:00 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:20:00 Tv.Film: Asteroid

12:00:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35:00 Middag Film: Adventures in Game Chasing

14:20:00 SHV: Super Intro Clips

15:00:00 Somebody Feed Phil

16:05:00 CDS FOCUS

16:30:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)

17:35:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

18:00:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00:00 All American

20:00:00 Indian Matchmaking

21:00:00 Dear…

21:50:00 Tyler Perry’s Sistas

22:40:00 Harlem

23:15:00 (Herh.) ATV Nieuws

23:50:00 The Mosquito Coast

0:40:00 Tv.Film: The Last Heist

2:10:00 Tv.Film: The Possessed

3:50:00 Mysteries of the Abandoned

4:40:00 BBC Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN