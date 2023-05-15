07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 Tv.Film:Buried in Barstow
10:30 Beach Pro Tour Ahman Hellvig vs Lyneel Bassereau Remi
11:30 Tv.Film:The Willoughbys
13:05 Sport Aus ProMX,MX2,MX3 Moto 2 Rnd 8 Coolum
14:00 Doc.:Wonders of Life (afl.01)
15:00 Batman The Doom That Came to Gotham
16:30 Suri Tunes
17:30 Batwoman
18:15 Entm.:Rita Ora BBC The Biggest Weekend
19:00 ATV Nieuws
19:35 Alexa And Katie
20:05 Programma: Road2 Dalbana
21:00 The Rookie Feds
21:50 Chicago Fire
22:35 Herh. ATV Sports
23:20 The Good Doctor
00:05 Tv Film: Luther: The Fallen Sun
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.2 Maandag 15 Mei 2023
