ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 15 Mei 2023

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 De Roep van de Bruidegom

08:00 Fitness:Shuan 4.T25 Focus Ab Intervals Alpha-1

08:30 BBC Nieuws

09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)

09:30 Sranan Tori 1 en 1 is 3:Borgoe Na Sorgoe (herh.)

10:05 TV Film:Sweetwater

12:10 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag Film:Hellnoy Animated Blood And Iron

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 GPs Behind Closed Doors

15:50 Kinderfilm:Pokemon Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution

17:23 Gado Wortoe Taki so en leri so (les.52)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 Guy’s Ranch Kitchen

19:30 United States of Al

20:00 Onder De Loep

21:00 ATV Sports

22:00 Dark Desire

22:40 Snowfall

23:25 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:00 The Sandman

00:50 TV Film:Alienoid

03:15 TV Film:In His Shadow

04:46 A Wild Year On Planet Earth

05:40 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)