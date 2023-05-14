ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 14 Mei 2023

07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:00 The Owl House
08:30 Frog And Toad
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:30 Star Trek Prodigy
10:00 Diamond Las Vegas Open Van Boening vs Chris Reinhold
11:00 Richard Hammond’s Crazy Contraptions
11:50 Fastest Cars in the Dirty South
12:37 Human Playground
13:15 CrossFit Games Ringer 1 & Ringer 2 Indiv.Women Event
14:05 Maranatha Ministries
14:36 Young Sheldon
15:00 Young Sheldon
15:30 National Treasure: Edge of History
16:20 Deekman Informatief (afl.05)
17:25 Carmen Sandiego
18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:45 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (HERH.)
19:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:………………
20:00 4x4ventures: Overlanding Botswana
21:00 Women’s Tribe
21:35 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus) Ep.61
22:25 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus) Ep. 62
23:15 Tv.Film:Two Sinners and a Mule
01:00 ZOO
01:45 Tv.Film:Shaft in Africa
03:40 Tv.Film:Pearl
05:25 Secrets of the Museum
06:25 BBC Nieuws
