07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
08:30 EPL: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
10:30 BundesLiga: Bayern München vs Schalke 04
12:30 UFC Fight Night: ROZENSTRUIK VS. ALMEIDA
17:45 KinderFilm:Ducktales The Movie Treasure of The Lost Lamp
19:00 ATV Nieuws
19:40 Alexa and Katie
20:15 The Flash
21:00 Entm.:Cirque du Soleil presents Best of Arial
22:00 Documentaire: Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers
23:05 Scandal
00:35 Tv Film: The Equalizer
02:50 Einde Uitzending
ATV KN.12.2 Zaterdag 13 Mei 2023
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws