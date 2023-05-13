ATV KN.12.2 Zaterdag 13 Mei 2023

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

08:30 EPL: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

10:30 BundesLiga: Bayern München vs Schalke 04

12:30 UFC Fight Night: ROZENSTRUIK VS. ALMEIDA

17:45 KinderFilm:Ducktales The Movie Treasure of The Lost Lamp

19:00 ATV Nieuws

19:40 Alexa and Katie

20:15 The Flash

21:00 Entm.:Cirque du Soleil presents Best of Arial

22:00 Documentaire: Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers

23:05 Scandal

00:35 Tv Film: The Equalizer

02:50 Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)