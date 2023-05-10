WOENSDAG 10 MEI 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:00:00 Fitness: Strong By Zumba Cardio And Full Body Toning Workout

8:35:00 BBC Nieuws

9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

9:30:00 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

10:00:00 Tv.Film: Abducted on Prom Night

11:35:00 Young Justice

12:00:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35:00 Middag Film: Transmutators

14:05:00 SHV: Super Pop Clips

15:00:00 The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys

15:45:00 CDS FOCUS

16:10:00 Clarkson’s Farm

17:00:00 IN GESPREK MET…

18:00:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00:00 Leverage: Redemption

20:00:00 Youth Outreach

20:30:00 Whose Line Is It Anyway

21:00:00 The Graham Norton Show

22:00:00 Star Trek: Picard

22:50:00 For All Mankind

23:50:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

0:25:00 Ambitions

1:10:00 Tv.Film: Gringa

2:55:00 Tv.Film: Kiss & Spell

4:50:00 Mysteries of the Deep

5:35:00 BBC Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN