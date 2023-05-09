07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 Evansville Summer Smash Monster Truck Event Indiana
10:00 BMX Best Trick Nitro World Games
10:55 NHRA Rnd.8 New England Nationals Epping Race
12:00 Tv.Film:Luca
13:36 Rogue Invitational Woman’s Individual Event 1 – GORUCK
14:20 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship: T&T vs USA
16:30 Suri Tunes
17:30 3Below Tales of Arcadia
18:00 Doc.: Worlds Worst Flights
19:00 ATV Nieuws
19:40 Programma: Business InStyle (afl.07)
20:30 Gotham Knights
21:20 Programma: Natio Weekly (afl.50)
22:05 BattleBots
23:45 Serie: Ted Lasso
00:20 Tv Film:The Hunt
01:45 Einde Uitzending
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.2 Dinsdag 9 Mei 2023
