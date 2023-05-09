ATV KN.12.2 Dinsdag 9 Mei 2023

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

09:00 Evansville Summer Smash Monster Truck Event Indiana

10:00 BMX Best Trick Nitro World Games

10:55 NHRA Rnd.8 New England Nationals Epping Race

12:00 Tv.Film:Luca

13:36 Rogue Invitational Woman’s Individual Event 1 – GORUCK

14:20 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship: T&T vs USA

16:30 Suri Tunes

17:30 3Below Tales of Arcadia

18:00 Doc.: Worlds Worst Flights

19:00 ATV Nieuws

19:40 Programma: Business InStyle (afl.07)

20:30 Gotham Knights

21:20 Programma: Natio Weekly (afl.50)

22:05 BattleBots

23:45 Serie: Ted Lasso

00:20 Tv Film:The Hunt

01:45 Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)