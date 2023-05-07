ZONDAG 7 MEI 2023(ATV KN.12.2)

TIJD PROGRAMMA

7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

7:30:00 Serie A: Atalanta vs Juventus

9:30:00 EreDivisie: Excelsior vs Feyenoord

11:30:00 Red Bull Imagination 3.0

12:30:00 EPL: Newcastle United vs Arsenal

14:30:00 Scooter Best Trick / Nitro World Games

15:35:00 Monster Energy Moto X Freestyle

16:30:00 F1: USA GRAND PRIX 2023

18:35:00 FMX Freestyle/ Nitro World Games

19:30:00 2 Broke Girls

20:00:00 SVB 1e Divisie Competitie: Robinhood x PVV (Live)

22:05:00 Tap A Bankstel

23:15:00 The Masked Singer

0:00:00 Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

1:05:00 Tv.Film: Stolen Tango

3:05:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN