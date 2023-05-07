TIJD PROGRAMMA
7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws
7:30:00 Serie A: Atalanta vs Juventus
9:30:00 EreDivisie: Excelsior vs Feyenoord
11:30:00 Red Bull Imagination 3.0
12:30:00 EPL: Newcastle United vs Arsenal
14:30:00 Scooter Best Trick / Nitro World Games
15:35:00 Monster Energy Moto X Freestyle
16:30:00 F1: USA GRAND PRIX 2023
18:35:00 FMX Freestyle/ Nitro World Games
19:30:00 2 Broke Girls
20:00:00 SVB 1e Divisie Competitie: Robinhood x PVV (Live)
22:05:00 Tap A Bankstel
23:15:00 The Masked Singer
0:00:00 Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
1:05:00 Tv.Film: Stolen Tango
3:05:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
ZONDAG 7 MEI 2023(ATV KN.12.2)
