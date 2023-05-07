ZONDAG 7 MEI 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:00:00 The Owl House

8:30:00 Star Trek Prodigy

9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

9:30:00 Frog And Toad

10:00:00 Redbud National 250 moto

10:50:00 Richard Hammond’s Crazy Contraptions

11:40:00 Rogue-A-Coaster Pull Strongman Event 4

12:45:00 Human Playground

13:30:00 Supercross 450 Main RD2 Houston

14:00:00 Maranatha Ministries

14:30:00 Young Sheldon

15:00:00 Young Sheldon

15:30:00 National Treasure: Edge of History

16:15:00 Deekman Informatief

17:20:00 Carmen Sandiego

18:00:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:25:00 Healthy Minutes (afl.05)

18:45:00 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS

19:00:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:

20:00:00 4x4ventures: Overlanding Botswana

21:00:00 Early Bird

22:00:00 Early Bird

23:00:00 Tv.Film: The Point Men

0:55:00 ZOO

1:40:00 Tv.Film: SNAG

3:10:00 Tv.Film: The Banker

5:15:00 Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge

6:00:00 BBC Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN