ZATERDAG 6 MEI 2023(ATV KN.12.2)

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

09:00 Kinderfilm:Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Movie

10:30 BundesLiga: Augsburg vs Union Berlin

12:30 Mountain Bike Cross Country Olympic Munich Men Elite

13:45 EreDivisie: Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV

15:45 Perkins Mud Bog

17:00 F1: QUALIFICATION RACE USA GRAND PRIX 2023

18:00 Dames Volleybal Playoffs

20:00 SVB 1e Divisie Competitie: Slee Junior x Broki

21:30 ATV Nieuws

22:10 The Flash

22:55 Documentaire: Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers

23:55 Scandal

00:45 Tv Film:Control

02:10 Einde Uitzending

