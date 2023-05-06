07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 Kinderfilm:Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Movie
10:30 BundesLiga: Augsburg vs Union Berlin
12:30 Mountain Bike Cross Country Olympic Munich Men Elite
13:45 EreDivisie: Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV
15:45 Perkins Mud Bog
17:00 F1: QUALIFICATION RACE USA GRAND PRIX 2023
18:00 Dames Volleybal Playoffs
20:00 SVB 1e Divisie Competitie: Slee Junior x Broki
21:30 ATV Nieuws
22:10 The Flash
22:55 Documentaire: Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers
23:55 Scandal
00:45 Tv Film:Control
02:10 Einde Uitzending
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ZATERDAG 6 MEI 2023(ATV KN.12.2)
