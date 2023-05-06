07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Logos International
08:30 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:30 MasterChef Australia
10:20 Survivor
11:05 Invincible
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Serengeti
13:35 Bahama Blue
14:25 Wild Congo
15:10 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:35 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (Herh.)
15:50 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
16:15 Kids Baking Championship
17:05 Carmen Sandiego
17:35 SZF Magazine (Herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:Authentic China (afl.05)
20:00 Home Economics
20:25 NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert Alicia Keys
21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:10 American Auto
21:45 Brassic
22:35 Tv.Film:How To Blow Up A Pipeline
00:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:00 Tv.Film:Women Talking
03:00 Tv.Film:Ben Is Back
04:30 The Alaska Triangle
05:30 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ZATERDAG 6 MEI 2023(ATV KN.12.1)
