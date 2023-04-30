ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 30 April 2023

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:01 The Owl House

08:30 Star Trek Prodigy

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

09:30 All Hail King Julien

10:00 X-Trial world Championship Wiener Neustadt

10:55 Richard Hammond’s Crazy Contraptions

11:45 X-Games Chiba Men’s Skateboard street Final

12:35 Race For The Championship

13:30 FIA ETRC

14:00 Maranatha Ministries

14:30 The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

15:05 Young Sheldon

15:26 National Treasure: Edge of History

16:15 Deekman Informatief

17:20 Carmen Sandiego

18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:45 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:Authentic China (afl.04)

19:35 Healthy Minutes (afl.04)

20:00 4x4ventures: Overlanding Botswana

21:00 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus) Ep. 57

22:00 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus) Ep. 58

22:50 Tv.Film:Ghosted

00:50 ZOO

01:35 Tv.Film:The Final Rose

03:10 TV.Film:The Territory

04:35 Running Wild with Bear Grylls:The Challenge

05:20 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)