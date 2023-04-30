07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:01 The Owl House
08:30 Star Trek Prodigy
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:30 All Hail King Julien
10:00 X-Trial world Championship Wiener Neustadt
10:55 Richard Hammond’s Crazy Contraptions
11:45 X-Games Chiba Men’s Skateboard street Final
12:35 Race For The Championship
13:30 FIA ETRC
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30 The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
15:05 Young Sheldon
15:26 National Treasure: Edge of History
16:15 Deekman Informatief
17:20 Carmen Sandiego
18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:45 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:Authentic China (afl.04)
19:35 Healthy Minutes (afl.04)
20:00 4x4ventures: Overlanding Botswana
21:00 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus) Ep. 57
22:00 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus) Ep. 58
22:50 Tv.Film:Ghosted
00:50 ZOO
01:35 Tv.Film:The Final Rose
03:10 TV.Film:The Territory
04:35 Running Wild with Bear Grylls:The Challenge
05:20 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 30 April 2023
