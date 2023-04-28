ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 28 April 2023

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:01 Fitness:Shaun T Tabata Power

08:34 BBC Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)

09:30 ATV Sports (herh.)

10:20 Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars

11:30 Kung Fu Panda: Dragon Knight

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag Film:Cranston Academy Monster Zone

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 The Proof is Out There

15:45 Prog.:CDS FOCUS

16:15 Jamie And Jimmy’s Food Fight Club

17:05 3Below Tales of Arcadia

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 Quantum Leap

20:00 Q&A Live

21:00 Ugly House to Lovely House

22:00 Forged in Fire

22:50 Tv.Film:Crying Freeman

00:40 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:15 Maid

02:15 TV.Film:Boston Strangler

04:10 TV.Film:Innocent Vengeance

06:00 The World’s Most Beautiful Landscapes

06:46 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)