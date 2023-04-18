ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 18 April 2023

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Fitness: Strong By Zumba Cardio And Full Body Toning Workout
8:35:00 BBC Nieuws
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
9:30:00 ATV Sports (herh.)
10:20:00 Tv.Film: Leila’s Brothers
13:05:00 Hulk vs Thor
13:55:00 SHV: Super Intro Clips
14:55:00 Somebody Feed Phil
15:45:00 CDS FOCUS
16:10:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)
17:15:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
17:25:00 Green Lantarn The Animated Series
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00:00 All American: Homecoming
20:00:00 Indian Matchmaking
21:00:00 Dear
21:35:00 How Its Made
22:10:00 Tyler Perry’s Sistas
23:00:00 Harlem
23:40:00 ATV Nieuws ( Herh.)
0:15:00 The Mosquito Coast
1:00:00 Tv.Film: Sniper: Rogue Mission
2:35:00 Tv.Film: Rogue
4:20:00 Mysteries of the Abandoned
5:05:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
