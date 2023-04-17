7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws
12:00:00 SVB 1e Divisie Competitie: PVV X IMT (Herh.)
14:00:00 SVB 1e Divisie Competitie: Transvaal X Notch (Herh.)
16:00:00 EPL: Leeds United vs Liverpool
18:10:00 Suri Tunes
19:00:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
19:35:00 Soerng Ngie Keukengeheimen: Ied Ul Fitre
20:20:00 The Rookie Feds
21:10:00 Chicago Fire
22:00:00 ATV SPORT (Herh.)
22:45:00 The Good Doctor
23:30:00 Tv.Film: The Tutor
1:05:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
ATV KN.12.2 Maandag 17 April 2023
7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws