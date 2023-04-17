7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Fitness: Yoga A Journey Through The Chakras 7
9:00:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)
9:30:00 Icary
10:00:00 Tv.Film: Power Of Air
11:40:00 Prince Royce tiny Desk Home Concert
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Middag Film: Good Game: The Beginning
14:30:00 SHV: Super Pop Clips
15:30:00 America Divided
16:30:00 Marcus Wareings Tales From A Kitchen Garden
17:15:00 Gado Wortoe Taki so en leri so
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00:00 Guy’s Ranch Kitchen
19:30:00 United States of Al
20:00:00 Onder De Loep
21:10:00 ATV SPORTS
22:10:00 Dark Desire
22:50:00 Snowfall
23:35:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
0:10:00 The Responder
1:10:00 Tv.Film: Three Thousand Years of Longing
3:00:00 Tv.Film: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
4:50:00 You vs. Wild
5:10:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 17 April 2023
