07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Logos International
08:30 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:30 MasterChef Australia
10:30 Survivor
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Serengeti
13:35 Bahama Blue
14:25 Australia’s Wild Odyssey
15:25 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:51 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
16:15 Rachael vs. Guy: Kids Cook-Off
17:10 SZF Magazine (herh.)
17:30 3Below Tales of Arcadia
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:………………….
20:00 Home Economics
20:30 Doc.:How Its Made
21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:30 Grown-Ish
22:00 Brassic
22:45 Tv.Film:Bunker
00:40 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:10 Tv.Film:Attrition
02:40 Tv.Film:Babylon
05:50 Super Natural
06:40 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 15 April 2023
07:00 BBC Nieuws