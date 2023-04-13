7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Fitness: Zumba Cardio Party
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
9:30:00 Best Ever Food Review Show (afl.29) Incredible Food Tour In Kenyas Newest City
10:00:00 Tv.Film: A Woman
11:35:00 One Day At A Time
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Middag Film: Super Mario Bros.
14:10:00 SHV: Super Hit Classics
14:20:00 Guy Martin’s Great British Power Trip
15:50:00 CDS FOCUS
16:15:00 Travel Man
17:10:00 This Is The Day Of Victory For You
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00:00 So Help Me Todd
20:00:00 IN GESPREK MET…
21:00:00 ATV Sports
22:00:00 His Dark Materials
23:05:00 Let The Right One In
23:55:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
0:30:00 Genius
1:25:00 Tv.Film: The Park
2:45:00 Tv.Film: The Offering
4:20:00 Secrets of The Zoo Tampa
5:05:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 13 April 2023
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws