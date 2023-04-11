7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Fitness: Zumba Toning
8:35:00 BBC Nieuws
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
9:30:00 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:20:00 Tv.Film: Hui Bud And The Witchs Castle
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Middag Film: Chupa
14:15:00 SHV: Super Intro Clips
14:55:00 Somebody Feed Phil
16:00:00 CDS FOCUS
16:20:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)
17:25:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
17:35:00 Johnny Test
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00:00 All American: Homecoming
20:00:00 Indian Matchmaking
21:00:00 Dear…
21:45:00 Tyler Perry’s Sistas
22:35:00 Harlem
23:15:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
23:50:00 The Mosquito Coast
0:40:00 Tv.Film: Salvo
2:30:00 Tv.Film: The Nice Guys
4:30:00 Mysteries of the Abandoned
5:15:00 BBC NIeuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 11 April 2023
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws