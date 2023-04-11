ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 11 April 2023

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:00:00 Fitness: Zumba Toning

8:35:00 BBC Nieuws

9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

9:30:00 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:20:00 Tv.Film: Hui Bud And The Witchs Castle

12:00:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35:00 Middag Film: Chupa

14:15:00 SHV: Super Intro Clips

14:55:00 Somebody Feed Phil

16:00:00 CDS FOCUS

16:20:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)

17:25:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

17:35:00 Johnny Test

18:00:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00:00 All American: Homecoming

20:00:00 Indian Matchmaking

21:00:00 Dear…

21:45:00 Tyler Perry’s Sistas

22:35:00 Harlem

23:15:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

23:50:00 The Mosquito Coast

0:40:00 Tv.Film: Salvo

2:30:00 Tv.Film: The Nice Guys

4:30:00 Mysteries of the Abandoned

5:15:00 BBC NIeuws

