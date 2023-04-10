07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 Tv Film:Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio
11:02 Cycling BMX Freestyle Men’s Park Final
12:15 Monster Jam El Paso Full Show
13:00 Chipotle Snowboard Knuckle Huck X Games Aspen
13:35 Tv Film:Funan
15:02 Suri Tunes
16:00 EFL Championship: Burnley vs Sheffield United
18:00 Batwoman
19:00 ATV Nieuws
19:35 Alexa and Katie
20:10 The Rookie Feds
21:00 Chicago Fire
22:00 Herh. ATV Sports
22:50 The Good Doctor
23:35 Tv Film:Air Force The Movie Danger Close
01:40 Einde Uitzending
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.2 Maandag 10 April 2023
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws