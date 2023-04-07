07:00 Kinderfilm:Zootopia
08:50 Go Go Cory Carson Chrissy Takes The Wheel
10:00 Soeng Ngie Paas Special 2023
11:00 Doc.:Our Great National Parks
12:00 Serie A: Salernitana vs Internazionale
14:00 Suri Tunes
15:00 Whazzz Up??? (HERH.)
16:00 Serie A: Milan vs Empoli
18:00 Expedition Bigfoot
19:00 Documentaire Serie: Nadiyas British Food Adventure
19:35 Alexa And Katie
20:05 Doc.:Night On Earth
21:00 Three Pines
22:00 Doc.:Patagonia Earths Secret Paradise
23:00 Vikings: Valhalla
00:00 Echo 3
01:10 Tv Film:The 355
03:15 Einde Uitzending
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
VRIJDAG 7 APRIL 2023(ATV KN.12.2)
07:00 Kinderfilm:Zootopia