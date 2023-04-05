7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Fitness: Zumba Cardio Party
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
9:30:00 Kim’s Convenience
9:55:00 Programma Koffiebreak (afl.04) : Chantal Landburg
10:10:00 Tv.Film: The Longer, the Better
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Middag Film: The Magician’s Elephant
14:20:00 SHV: Super Pop Clips
15:00:00 The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys
15:45:00 CDS FOCUS
16:10:00 Clarkson’s Farm
17:10:00 IN GESPREK MET…
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00:00 Leverage: Redemption
20:00:00 That ’90s Show
20:30:00 Whose Line Is It Anyway
21:00:00 Tap A Bankstel:Milton Bischop
22:10:00 Andor
23:00:00 For All Mankind
0:05:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
0:40:00 Ambitions
1:25:00 Tv.Film: Sweet & Sour
3:10:00 Tv.Film: The Locksmith
4:45:00 Mysteries of the Deep
5:30:00 BBC Nieuws
ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 5 April 2023
