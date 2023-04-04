7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Fitness : Zuzka Workout
8:30:00 BBC Nieuws
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
9:30:00 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:20:00 Tv.Film : Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game
12:10:00 Middag Film: Orichi The Eight-Headed Dragon
14:00:00 SHV: Super Intro Clips
14:50:00 Somebody Feed Phil
15:45:00 CDS FOCUS
16:10:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)
17:15:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
17:25:00 Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
19:00:00 All American: Homecoming
20:00:00 Indian Matchmaking
21:00:00 Dear…
21:30:00 How Its Made
22:15:00 Tyler Perry’s Sistas
23:05:00 Harlem
23:40:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
0:15:00 The Mosquito Coast
1:00:00 Tv.Film: Pretty Problems
2:46:00 Tv.Film: Salt
4:35:00 Mysteries of the Abandoned
5:20:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 4 April 2023
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws