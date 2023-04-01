ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 1 April 2023

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:30:00 logos international

8:30:00 BBC Nieuws

9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

9:30:00 MasterChef Australia

10:20:00 The Amazing Race

11:05:00 Encounter In China ( alf.01)

12:00:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35:00 Serengeti

13:35:00 Bahama Blue

14:25:00 The Toys That Built America

15:00:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

14:25:00 Rachel vs. Guy: Kids Cook-Off

16:10:00 CDS FOCUS

16:30:00 Mooi Tang Presi

17:00:00 SZF Magazine (Herh.)

17:15:00 Expedition Overland

18:00:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:

20:00:00 Home Economics

20:30:00 Anger Management

21:00:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:00:00 Grown-Ish

21:45:00 Brassic

22:45:00 Tv.Film: Song Of The Assassins

0:45:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

1:20:00 Tv.Film: The Nice Guys

3:20:00 Tv.Film: Into The Blue

5:15:00 Super Natural

5:15:00 BBC Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN