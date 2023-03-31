7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Fitness: Zumba Toning
8:35:00 BBC Nieuws
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
9:30:00 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:25:00 MasterChef: The Professionals
11:30:00 Kung Fu Panda: Dragon Knight
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Middag Film: The Quest For Tom Sawyers Gold
14:05:00 SHV: Super Pop Clips
15:00:00 The Proof is Out There
15:45:00 CDS FOCUS
16:10:00 Jamie And Jimmy’s Food Fight Club
17:10:00 SZF Magazine
17:25:00 Young Justice
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00:00 Quantum Leap
19:55:00 Evil Lives Here
20:55:00 Ugly House to Lovely House
22:00:00 Forged in Fire
23:00:00 Tv.Film: Avatar: The Way of Wate
0:25:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
3:00:00 Maid
3:50:00 Tv.Film: The Ambush
5:45:00 The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
6:20:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 31 Maart 2023
