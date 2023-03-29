7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Fitness: Zuzka Workout
8:35:00 BBC Nieuws
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
9:30:00 Kim’s Convenience
9:55:00 Programma Koffiebreak (afl.03) : Samantha Gadjradj
10:10:00 Tv.Film: A Man Called Otto
12:30:00 Middag Film: Rio
14:15:00 SHV: Super Pop Clips
15:00:00 The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys
15:50:00 CDS FOCUS
16:10:00 Rooted (S02E03)
17:00:00 IN GESPREK MET…
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00:00 Leverage: Redemption
20:00:00 Mooi Tang Presi
20:25:00 Whose Line Is It Anyway
20:55:00 The Graham Norton Show
21:55:00 Andor
22:50:00 For All Mankind
23:55:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
0:30:00 Ambitions
1:15:00 Tv.Film: Kompromat
3:25:00 Tv.Film: Kingdom 2 : Far And Away
5:40:00 Mysteries of the Deep
6:25:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
WOENSDAG 29 MAART 2023(ATV KN.12.1)
