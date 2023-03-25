ATV KN.12.2 Zaterdag 25 Maart 2023

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

09:00 Tv Film:Ana and Bruno

10:40 NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert Stromae

11:00 UEFA European Championship Qualifying: Scotland vs Cyprus

13:00 Doc.:Frozen Planet II

14:00 UEFA European Championship Qualifying: Belarus vs Switzerland

15:55 Entm.:Taylor swift Live at Amazon Prime Day

16:45 UEFA European Championship Qualifying: Spain vs Norway

19:00 ATV Nieuws

19:40 Alexa And Katie

20:10 The Flash

21:00 Tv Film:Honey Lemon Soda

22:55 Scandal

00:25 Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)